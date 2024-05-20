Brian Burns says opponents must ‘pick your poison’ with Giants defense

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers, is impressed with his new surroundings.

After just a small taste of things to come, Burns is confident that opposing offenses will face a multitude of problems this coming season and must ultimately pick their poison when trying to stop the Giants’ defense.

“He commands a lot,” Burns said of Dexter Lawrence, via NFL Media. “I’m excited for it because I know they really have to key in on him, and also having somebody opposite of me, they’re pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they’re going to key or slide to. With Dex demanding so much attention and Kayvon (Thibodeaux) also demanding attention, it’s going to free us up a lot.”

Ultimately, Burns says, the sky is the limit for this young defensive group.

“As of right now we’re just trying to get better every day. With our combined talents, I think the sky’s the limit. We can really do anything. And we’re all young, so hopefully this is years to come,” he added.

Burns has spent a good portion of his offseason working out with Thibodeaux and getting to know his new teammates. He’s also honed in on learning about the Giants’ defensive history while studying the likes of Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, Michael Strahan, and others.

The Giants hope the combination of Burns, Thibodeaux, and Lawrence return the defense to their historically dominant form.

