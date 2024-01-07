Brian Burns on playing without an extension in 2023: ‘I was terrified to get hurt’

The 2023 season wasn’t fun for anyone associated for the Carolina Panthers, even for a Pro Bowl alternate.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns spoke with reporters following his team’s Week 18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The standout pass rusher touched on how this campaign was a particularly tough one for him, especially considering that he was playing through it without any guarantees:

Did he ever find himself feeling like he was playing not to get hurt?

“I don’t wanna say that, but in the back of my head. probably sometimes.

Being transparent, I wouldn’t say it’s nothing I’m proud of but it’s human nature.”

Adds his effort never waned. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 7, 2024

Burns, who entered the season on his fifth-year option, was expected to receive a contract extension from the Panthers prior to Week 1. But that, surprisingly, never happened—as the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal.

As Burns alluded to, the Carolina defense was dealt blow after blow early and often. The unit, at one point or another during the year, were missing the likes of fellow edge defenders Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos and Justin Houston, linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn and safeties Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn.

Now, the two-time Pro Bowler, who amassed 8.0 sacks over 16 games in 2023, will enter free agency if the Panthers do not apply the franchise tag to him. Or maybe, just maybe, they can finally find some middle ground.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire