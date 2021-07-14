Panthers defensive end Brian Burns talked about the team’s big offseason moves on both sides of the ball during a Wednesday visit with NFL Network.

Burns shared his early impressions of quarterback Sam Darnold and he also discussed a player who will be lining up with him on the team’s defensive front. Edge rusher Haason Reddick signed with Carolina after recording 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020 and Burns said that the two players will be able to compete with each other while making the Panthers Defense more potent.

“We’re going to have a little sack competition, so be ready for that,” Burns said, via the Panthers website. “I already know he’s going to push me. . . . He’s going to add a lot of versatility, honestly he can do a lot of things and so can I. But having both of us on that edge, they’re going to have to pick their poison, they can’t double team both of us, or the guys in the middle.”

Burns has posted 16.5 sacks since the Panthers took him in the first round of the 2019 draft and pushing his production even higher this season should set him up for an extended run alongside Reddick and the rest of the key defensive players for the Panthers.

Brian Burns planning “sack competition” with Haason Reddick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk