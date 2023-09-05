Brian Burns and Panthers far apart on contract talks

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns hasn't been practicing in recent days as he pressures the team to give him a new contract, but it doesn't sound like a lot of progress has been made.

Burns and the Panthers are "still far apart on an extension," according to TheAthletic.com.

Although Burns practiced throughout training camp, now that the season is about to start without a new deal, he's choosing to sit out. The team could fine him if he continues to refuse to practice, and if he decides not to play on Sunday, he'll lose his per-game paycheck of nearly $900,000.

A 2019 first-round pick, Burns is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. The Panthers think so highly of him that they reportedly turned down a trade offer last year that would have netted them the Rams' 2024 and 2025 first-round draft picks in exchange for Burns.

But even though they value him at more than two first-round picks, the Panthers haven't been willing to pay Burns, and this situation bears watching with the start of the Panthers' season just five days away.