Brian Burns: Madden ratings are trash

Another Carolina Panthers player does not agree with his “Madden NFL 24” rating. This latest dispute, however, is a tad more to the point.

Not too long after cornerback Jaycee Horn called his numbers “wild,” outside linebacker Brian Burns simply had this to say about the EA Sports product:

“Yo, Madden ratings are trash.”

Those blunt words were spoken by the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Friday’s episode of the “Caps Off” podcast. Burns, who was ranked an 87 in this year’s edition, said he doesn’t concur with his mark.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, I don’t understand, ’cause I was an 88 last year,” he replied. “I don’t know how it went down. I had all personal bests this past season. I topped every number in basically every category almost. But that don’t make sense to me, one. And then two, I’ve been like an 87, 88 the past two years.”

The four-year edge defender recorded career-highs in sacks (12.5), tackles (63), tackles for a loss (17), quarterback hits (22) and pressures (68) in 2022. Yet, as he argued, Burns somehow came in a point under this time around.

Luckily for the 25-year-old, the numbers that really matter are going to look pretty good pretty soon.

Related

4 most egregiously underrated Panthers in 'Madden NFL 24'

Brian Burns named to GMFB's all-underrated team

NFL personnel evaluator: Brian Burns would be a superstar with 49ers

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire