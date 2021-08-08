Brian Burns and Haason Reddick have a bet on who will get the most sacks

If there’s one thing for Panthers fans to be excited about this year, it should be their pass rush. Carolina’s defensive line is easily the team’s strongest unit on paper, and new additions like free agent pickup Haason Reddick should help push it into the upper echelons of the NFL.

The centerpiece up front is still Brian Burns, though. He’s entering his third year in the league and appears to be poised for a massive breakout season, in part thanks to Reddick’s presence drawing the opponents’ attention. Reddick says he and Burns have a bet on who will get the most sacks this year. The loser has to buy the winner a golf cart.

Haason Reddick says that he and Brian Burns have made a bet on who will finish the season with more sacks. Loser has to buy the winner a golf cart. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 8, 2021

Last season Reddick had more, posting 12.5 sacks compared with nine for Burns. However, he also had the benefit of Chandler Jones lining up on the other side of Arizona’s defensive line. Our money is on Burns.

