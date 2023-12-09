Brian Burns fined for punch in Week 13 loss to Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns was hit with a counterpunch on Saturday.

As reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero this afternoon, the NFL has fined the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher for striking Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Cody Mauch in Week 13. Burns was immediately ejected for the unnecessary roughness penalty.

The NFL fined #Panthers DE Brian Burns $11,473 for unnecessary roughness last week. Burns was ejected for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/McnYrqjwJW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2023

Burns explained his actions in the locker room following the 21-18 loss.

“Some events happened,” he stated. “We got scored on. The game wasn’t going my way. Initially, it wasn’t even my fight. I just got pushed and I turned around and reacted. I take full accountability for my actions. I can’t do that.”

He also told reporters that some inappropriate words from another Buccaneers player, not Mauch, ignited the fire.

“One of their offensive linemen said something in the beginning that he shouldn’t have said to me and my team,” he said. “Ever since then, I was pretty much on 10. I was mad.”

Burns did not disclose the exact nature of the comment.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire