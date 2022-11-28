Brian Burns emerges on a special day in Week 12

Between a looming contract extension and numerous trade inquiries, 2022 has been a loud year for Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. But, it has clearly not affected his on-field performance—as exhibited by his special outing on Sunday.

Burns was incredible against the Denver Broncos in the 23-10 win. He was constantly in the backfield and in the face of quarterback Russell Wilson, turning his persistent pestering of the pocket into 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

This work culminated in Burns hitting a new career-high of 10.0 sacks, topping his previous best of the 9.0 he accumulated in both 2020 and 2021. And it was his true coming out performance, one where he wrecked the game as the playmaking defender he’s grown to be.

Burns had always been a consistent pass rusher, but there had never been an outing like he had against Denver—one that ended up with multiple clutch moments and, most importantly, a victory. He has experienced a noted improvement this year and has been a huge part of Carolina’s defensive resurgence.

So when things get loud for Burns again, just remember this day. It’s one that’ll pay off handsomely—one way or another.

