Brian Burns “definitely” wants to be among the highest-paid edge rushers

Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is scheduled to play this season on the fifth-year option, with a salary of $16.012 million. He wants a long-term deal that “definitely” makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Burns said he and his representation are having conversations about an extension.

The Panthers want to keep him long term, but General Manager Scott Fitterer has said he doesn’t have a target date for getting a deal completed. Neither does Burns.

“I don’t have a preference [for when it gets done],” Burns said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Really, I’m blessed to be in that [conversation] for an opportunity to have that [type of a deal]. Right now, I’m enjoying the process and enjoying everything that comes with it.”

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt has the highest yearly average at the position at $28 million, with five other edge rushers making at least $22 million per season.

Burns, a 2019 first-round pick, twice has earned Pro Bowl honors and has 38 sacks in four seasons. The Panthers are transitioning from the 4-3 to the 3-4, so Burns’ sack numbers could increase in 2023.

He set career highs a year ago in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (22), tackles for loss (17) and tackles (63).

“I have watched a lot of film on [the 3-4],” Burns said. “The guys that have been in this position, yeah, they were dominant. They got after the quarterback.”

