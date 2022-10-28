Brian Burns on the 'big part' Interim HC Steve Wilks plays, Week 8 vs Falcons
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns talks Interim head coach Steve Wilks, favorite movies, and more with the "GMFB" crew.
Staff Picks: Final score, bold predictions for Saints vs. Raiders via @RossJacksonNOLA, @DillySanders, and @john_siglerr:
Will Chicago pull off another upset on the road against Dallas in Week 8? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday's matchup.
They could add more or sell off a piece.
Both Pete Carroll and Quandre Diggs spent time this week talking about their preference for playing on grass for player safety reasons.
Report: 'Multiple' teams have called about Raiders SS Johnathan Abram
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs chasing history in Week 8
Here are three keys for the Patriots to knock off the Jets and get back to .500 win percentage
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
The Bears will be paying the lion’s share of Robert Quinn‘s salary after trading the veteran edge rusher to the Eagles and the Eagles won’t be on the hook for any money beyond this season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles and Quinn agreed to drop the final two years on his [more]
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on multiple key players
After trading Robert Quinn, the Bears are faced with three paths as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
What does Indianapolis see in the second-year quarterback out of Texas? The same promise throwing coaches who've worked with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes do.
After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Lamar Jackson held up a fan's sign that had a message for the Ravens.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
Upon review of the film, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is convinced New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was trying to hit him below the belt during Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. That’s because four plays before Brisker was briefly knocked out of the Bears’ 33-14 victory after Jones kicked him in the groin while sliding, the quarterback attempted to trip ...
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
There are 2 players who the Eagles could trade to recoup some of the draft picks they already traded away.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 8 matchup between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.
Micah Parsons and Sam Williams join the Dallas injury report. Also, will Dallas trade for a WR? And Emmitt Smith's historic anniversary. | From @ToddBrock24f7