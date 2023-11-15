Brian Burns back at practice, Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol

Edge rusher Brian Burns is nearing his return to the Panthers lineup, but another member of the team has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Burns did not play in last Thursday's loss to the Bears because of the concussion he suffered in Week Nine. He was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and, per the team, was not wearing a non-contact jersey, which indicates that he is close to being cleared for a full return to action against the Cowboys this weekend.

Tight end Hayden Hurst is further away from that green light. He did not practice on Wednesday because he is in the protocol.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee, rest) and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (not injury related) were the other Panthers out of practice. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), right guard Austin Corbett (calf), linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh) were limited participants.