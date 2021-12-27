Carolina head coach Matt Rhule told reporters in his Monday press conference that the Panthers sent everyone home after a “somewhat significant” number of positive COVID-19 tests.

Now we have an idea of who all was affected.

Carolina placed six players on the COVID-19 list on Monday: defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, and center Matt Paradis. Nixon and Paradis were on injured reserve and already out for the season.

Burns and Thompson are two of Carolina’s most important defensive players. Burns was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season. He’s recorded 9.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles in 15 games.

Thompson is second on the team with 91 tackles. He also has a pair of interceptions, 2.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and five passes defenses in 2021.

Carolina now has 13 players on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Matt Barkley was taken off the list.

The Panthers have also cut kicker Alex Kessman from their practice squad.

Brian Burns among six Panthers placed on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk