Brian Branch selected No. 45overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions

Former Alabama defensive back Brian Branch has been selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick.

Branch spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa playing both cornerback and safety. He started at the STAR postion for the Crimson Tide last season. As a junior, he tallied 90 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

He has the ability to play anywhere in the secondary and will likely play a key role in Detroit.

Branch is the second Alabama player to be selected by the Lions in this draft, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs being selected No. 12 overall in the first round.

More Bama in NFL!

PHOTOS: Bryce Young's first full day as a Carolina Panther

More Bama in NFL!

Brian Branch selected No. 45overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire