Brian Branch projected to be selected No. 10 overall in 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is now under two weeks away and there still isn’t a clear picture as to what the top 10 picks will look like. Analysts from all across the country have tried their hands at creating mock drafts to predict who will land where.

Former Alabama defensive back Brian Branch is one of the top defensive prospects of the draft class, but there’s no obvious landing spot for him. His name has been bounced all around the first round in recent mock drafts and has been left out of a few.

However, Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire believes Branch will be off the board within the first 10 picks.

In Conn’s latest mock draft, Branch is selected at No. 10 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, a pick the franchise acquired from the New Orleans Saints.

“After the loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles need to address the position,” writes Conn. “Branch is the best safety in the class and he provides position flex as a nickel cornerback as well.”

In 2022, Branch accumulated 90 total tackles, 14 of which were for a loss of yards. He also had two interceptions and seven passes defended.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Branch and other former Alabama players preparing to begin their professional careers by way of the 2023 NFL draft.

More NFL Draft!

Houston Texans reportedly 'love' Will Anderson Jr.

More NFL Draft!

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. go No. 1 and No. 2 in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire