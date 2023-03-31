Brian Branch would be an immediate impact player for Philadelphia Eagles

Former Alabama defensive back Brian Branch is a player whose name could be called in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Branch was stellar for the Crimson Tide, but he hasn’t been talked about all too much considering Alabama’s draft class this year features two players that could be selected in the top five.

In his third and final season with the Crimson Tide, Branch accumulated 90 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, three sacks and two interceptions.

Though he may not currently be making headlines, he could soon be a starter and contributing player for an NFL team. One franchise that could select Branch is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Glenn Erby of The Eagles Wire tabbed Branch as a draft prospect that could have an immediate impact on the team as a rookie.

“A free safety that can flourish in the slot, Branch plays a role perfect for modern NFL defenses. “After watching the defense suffer without Avonte Maddox, Branch would give Philadelphia the versatility they had with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the lineup. “Branch saw over 1,100 snaps in the slot over his career and is an exceptional tackler who brings elite run defense to the table in addition to his coverage skills.”

This draft is unique in that not too many analysts have a firm grasp on who is getting drafted where. Everything seems up in the air for the 2023 NFL draft, Branch included.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Brian Branch and other former Alabama players preparing for the draft.

