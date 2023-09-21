Advertisement

Brian Branch gets representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Not many NFL players can say they did something worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first career game. Lions defensive back Brian Branch can make that claim.

Branch’s jersey from the Lions’ season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs is now on display at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Detroit’s rookie scored on a pick-six off MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his NFL debut, and the Hall of Fame is honoring the accomplishment.

The jersey itself also features something notable. From the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s press release,

Branch’s jersey features the “NFL PREM1ERE” patch, the League’s first jersey patch program created to recognize and celebrate each rookie’s first game in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire