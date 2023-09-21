Brian Branch gets representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Not many NFL players can say they did something worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first career game. Lions defensive back Brian Branch can make that claim.

Branch’s jersey from the Lions’ season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs is now on display at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Detroit’s rookie scored on a pick-six off MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his NFL debut, and the Hall of Fame is honoring the accomplishment.

The jersey itself also features something notable. From the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s press release,

Branch’s jersey features the “NFL PREM1ERE” patch, the League’s first jersey patch program created to recognize and celebrate each rookie’s first game in the NFL.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The jersey worn by rookie Brian Branch during the @Lions' season-opening win in KC. In addition to Branch returning an interception for a TD, his jersey also featured the new NFL PREM1ERE jersey patch. Full Story: https://t.co/1AJlLy8whN pic.twitter.com/AFIQFPcGKq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire