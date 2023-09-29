Brian Branch carted to training room with ankle injury

Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch was injured early in the third quarter.

Branch went down with a non-contact injury as he was turning to run after Packers running back Aaron Jones with 3:10 gone in the second half. He was heard yelling as he banged his head against the turf.

He limped off the field but was carted off the sideline to the training room to undergo further medical evaluation.

Branch is questionable to return with a right ankle injury.

He had team-leading five tackles and a pass breakup.

The Packers have ruled out tight end Luke Musgrave with a concussion.

Green Bay, which had only 21 yards in the first half, 86 yards on 12 plays on its first drive of the second half. The Packers benefited from 21 yards in penalties by the Lions defense.

They converted a fourth-and-nine from the Detroit 17 with a 15-yard pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs.

Christian Watson scored on a 1-yard touchdown reception from Love, and Jayden Reed caught the 2-point conversion to draw the Packers within 27-11 with 8:17 left in the third quarter.

UPDATE 10:20 P.M. ET: Branch has returned to the sideline and is getting his ankle heavily taped in an attempt to return.