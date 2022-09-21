Brian Bosworth loves the new Oklahoma Sooners defense

The Boz is a big fan of the direction Brent Venables is taking the Oklahoma Sooners on the defensive side of the ball.

Brian Bosworth, the two-time Butkus Award winning linebacker and member of the 1985 national champion Sooners, has always had a lot to say, and he had nothing but good things to say about OU’s new head coach.

They Are swarming. I have not seen that in an Oklahoma football game since Brent Venables was the defensive coordinator back in the early 2000s. It just makes me giggle because I just love it. – Brian Bosworth

While it’s difficult to picture Bosworth openly giggling at anything, that’s just how much fun this new and improved Oklahoma defense is.

Last week, Bosworth made an appearance on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff where he, of course, trolled Nebraska fans.

When asked what he remembers about coming to Lincoln in his playing days, Bosworth gave a simple answer.

“Winning.”

The Huskers fans in the background gave a hearty “go big red” chant in the background along with a “we want Urban” chant during Bosworth’s segment.

During Lincoln Riley’s tenure as Oklahoma’s head coach, OU became known more for their offense as opposed to the punishing defenses of the past, particularly the ones that Bosworth was a part of.

For alumni like Bosworth to speak so positively of the direction the program is going so soon into Venables’ tenure is a testament to how well-respected Venables is along with the–so far–good results on the field.

List

Updated look at the Oklahoma Sooners chances to make the College Football Playoff

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire