Brian Belichick will remain on Patriots' staff

One of Bill Belichick's sons will remain with the Patriots in 2024.

Brian Belichick, who has been with the Patriots for eight years, including the last four as safeties coach, will stay on the staff this year, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Bill Belichick exited New England after 24 years following his 4-13 season in 2023, and his son Steve Belichick left the Patriots' staff to become defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. But Brian will continue working for new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Moving on from Belichick is a major change in New England, but replacing him with Mayo, who played and coached under Belichick, suggests that Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn't necessarily think there needs to be a significant change in how the football team operates. And keeping Brian Belichick is another sign that this isn't a complete overhaul of the Patriots' football operations.