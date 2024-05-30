Brian Belichick opens up on decision to stay in New England

The New England Patriots underwent major coaching changes in the offseason, following the departure of Bill Belichick. However, one Belichick remained on the staff in safeties coach Brian Belichick.

Brian has been the safeties coach for the organization since 2020 and has been on the staff since 2017. He’s seen the highs and lows of the team, from Super Bowl appearances to tough times in the post-Tom Brady era. Now, he is going to see another chapter in Patriots history, as coach Jerod Mayo takes over.

Brian is grateful for the opportunity to continue working with a strong defensive unit once again.

“I enjoy very much coaching here, living here, working with our players every day. It had an opportunity to coach a position in the National Football League. I mean, how much more can you ask for that that? So it’s been awesome,” said Brian Belichick. “I was thankful and happy to get the opportunity to coach here (under Mayo) and thankful and happy to take him up on that.”

Continuity on the defensive side of the football is welcome and important in a Patriots rebuild that might take some of patience.

