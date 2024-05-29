Brian Belichick explains decision to stay with Patriots after his father's departure

Bill Belichick parted ways with the Patriots this offseason, and his son, Steve, followed him out the door. Steve Belichick landed the defensive coordinator job at the University of Washington.

Brian Belichick, though, chose to stay.

On staff since 2017, Brian Belichick will serve as safeties coach for a fifth season.

“I was thankful and happy to get the opportunity to coach here and was thankful and happy to take advantage of it and take [head coach Jerod Mayo] up on it,” Brian Belichick said Wednesday, via Mark Daniels of masslive.com. “I have a lot of gratitude in my life right now with my [newborn] daughter, my job, being here, living in this area. I love it. I just hope I can contribute to help us be the best team we can this year.”

Belichick grew up in the organization, joining the Patriots as a coaching assistant a year after graduating from Trinity College. So, this marks the first season his boss isn't his father and his father isn't his boss.

“This is getting a little personal about our family dynamics, but in a way, I think it was good for us to have some separation from being in a football building every day, seeing each other,” Belichick said. “Whereas now, we’re not just connected by football. Not that it was that way before, but we talk about other things because we’re in different places and not in the same place every day. There’s a lot to talk about football-wise, so it was hard not to get caught up with that when you saw each other at work every day.”