Brian Belichick’s encouraging update on Kyle Dugger proves his potential

Kyle Dugger, the Div. II second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, is coming together in his first NFL season.

The New England Patriots selected him with their first draft pick and they’re molding a future player to take over the role that Devin McCourty (32) and Patrick Chung (32) have held down for many years. Both of the aforementioned safeties are nearing the end of their careers and Dugger’s potential gives Bill Belichick some security at the position.

Dugger was active for the team’s first five games this season, but missed Week 7 with an ankle injury. During those first games, he’s 54 percent of snaps agains the Seattle Seahawks and 75 percent of snaps in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

Patriots assistant coach Brian Belichick gave a promising update on the rookie’s progress.

“Dug’s been doing well this year learning defense. He understands the concepts of what we’re trying to do and he applies it on the field,” Brian Belichick said, transcribed by NESN. “He just needs more experience to get it down more. But he’s been great, works hard, mature for a rookie and it’s been a pleasure to work with him.”

Dugger’s health is still unknown for the Patriots’ Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but the Patriots would be much better off if he played. While he was gone in Week 7, the Patriots lost 33-6 to the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing fashion.

The Patriots need all the help they can get on either side of the ball and it’s important to have the future safety in the field of action.