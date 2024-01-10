Brian Battie withdraws from transfer portal, decides to stay with Auburn

A valuable piece of Auburn’s running back depth is set to return to the program for the 2024 season.

Brian Battie, who transferred to Auburn from USF before the 2023 season, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 1. However, he has changed his tune. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Tuesday that Battie has elected to withdraw his name from the transfer portal, and will return to Auburn.

Battie joined Auburn’s roster after rushing for 1,842 yards in three seasons at USF. His best season in Tampa came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns.

He gained 227 yards on 51 carries during his initial season on the Plains but was utilized more as a returner. He recorded 29 kickoff returns last season for 645 yards.

Battie’s return to Auburn provides much-needed depth to its running back room, as well as its return game. Battie will re-join the running back group headlined by Jarquez Hunter, Jeremiah Cobb, and Damari Alston.

His decision to come back is key for the return game, as it ensures that Auburn’s top punt and kick returners are back for the 2024 season. Keionte Scott, Auburn’s top punt returner, announced earlier this week that he has also withdrawn from the transfer portal.

Auburn running back Brian Battie has withdrawn from the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Ran for 227 yards this season. Before Auburn, Battie led the FBS with 1,936 all-purpose yards at USF in 2022.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/kTQDmfQPEr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire