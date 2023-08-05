Brian Battie included in Hornung Award watchlist

Brian Battie’s versatility was attractive to Hugh Freeze, which is a major reason why he was pursued.

Battie rushed for 1,185 yards in 2022 at South Florida. Before his breakout season on the offensive side of the ball, Battie was known for his return skills. In three seasons at USF, Battie had 59 kick returns for 1,427 yards and three scores.

As Battie moves to the SEC, he has found a place on an impressive postseason award watchlist. The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday that Battie has been included in the Paul Hornung Award watchlist. The Paul Hornung Award, named after the 1956 Heisman Trophy Winner from Notre Dame, is given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

The award has been given out each season since 2010, with players such as LSU‘s Odell Beckham Jr., Michigan‘s Jabrill Peppers, and Alabama‘s Devonta Smith all winning the award. Last season, the honor went to Oregon State’s Jack Colletto.

