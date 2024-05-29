Brian Battie could face ‘permanent paralysis’ according to report

Developments continue to surface regarding a shooting that took place earlier this month involving Auburn running back Brian Battie.

Court documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that Battie could face “permanent paralysis” as a result of injuries suffered in the shooting that occurred in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida on May 18 that also killed his brother, Tommie.

AL.com reports that the pretrial detention order for alleged shooter Darryl Bookins included the statement of Battie’s status by stating “The other Battie brother remains in critical condition, with the prognosis of permanent paralysis if he survives.”

Bookins turned himself to Sarasota County Sheriffs last week and was charged with murder, attempted murder, and as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Despite the prognosis, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze shared with reporters Tuesday that Battie shows signs of improvement each day.

“He’s getting better,” Freeze said Tuesday. “(To) honor the family, I don’t want to go into too many things, but they appreciate all the prayers, for sure. It’s been a difficult time for the whole family, but he seems to be getting better each day.”

Auburn Wire will update Battie’s status as new information becomes available.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire