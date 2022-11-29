Brian Baldinger's 'My Cause My Cleats' commemorates Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger's 'My Cause My Cleats' commemorates the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
Rams running back Kyren Williams is only a rookie but he's very vocal on the field and sideline
Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. were the lowest-graded defensive players for the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, per PFF:
Deshaun Watson was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He has not played a regular season game since Jan. 3, 2021.
Both USMNT and Iran face elimination in today’s crucial World Cup game — here’s how to watch the match online for free
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the USMNT advanced to the World Cup's Round of 16.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. It's pretty simple for the U.S. If the Americans win, they're through to the Round of 16.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
The win over Iran clinched the USMNT a Saturday date with the Netherlands, and ended an agonizing wait.
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for its role in the tunnel incident in Ann Arbor last month. The “grown-ups,” Tom Izzo said, aren’t being blamed enough.
One day after he was hired, the Badgers new football coach addressed a variety of topics surrounding the team.
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham said he and a search committee are "going to move fast" as they conduct a "nationwide search" to replace Luke Fickell.
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.