Brian Baldinger: It wouldn't be 'a mistake' if Bears take Jaxson Smith-Njigba

The conservative, widely thought-of consensus for the Bears heading into the draft is sticking to the trenches.

Last season, the Bears had arguably the worst defensive and offensive line in the NFL.

Their defense line recorded the fewest number of sacks across the league, along with the second-most rushing yards allowed per contest. On the offensive side, despite a PFF-rated 14th overall finish amongst other units in the NFL, they allowed Fields to be sacked a league-leading number of times (55).

All signs point to drafting players into the trenches, preferably in the earlier rounds, as the top prospects have a more probable chance of getting on the field early and often. For one ex-NFL player, however, he doesn't think staving off the trenches would be a mistake for the Bears.

"I don't think it'd be a mistake," Brian Baldinger said on 670 the Score. "Maybe Jaxon Smith-Njigba could play outside. He was a slot receiver two years ago when he put up 1600 yards receiving. His best year was in the slot, but I believe he could play outside. If you want to help out Justin Fields, he knows Jaxson Smith-Njigba, but I mean, that would be a good take probably."

Smith-Njigba is expected to be one of the first wide receivers taken off the board in the upcoming NFL draft. Out of Ohio State, he caught for over 1,600 yards his sophomore season. This season, he played in just three contests because of an ongoing hamstring injury.

He played with Justin Fields, the quarterback of the Bears, at Ohio State his freshman season. Smith-Njigba didn't see much action, however, playing in seven games and catching 10 passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Fields has voiced his inclination for the Bears to reunite the Buckeye duo by selecting him in the draft. This was before the Bears traded the No. 1 pick down to the Carolina Panthers to receive a haul of picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis represent the wide receiver cohort. That does not include Cole Kmet or Robert Tonyan as part of the pass-catching group. By the looks of it, the group is solidified at this point in their rebuild.

Any addition to the wide receiver group with invaluable assets would be an irresponsible move on the Bears' end. This team is in dire need of offensive and defensive linemen. They produced rare flashes of pressure on last season's quarterback opponents, while barely providing any protection for their own quarterback.

This season is also a crucial evaluation point for Fields, who is heading into his third season. But without a formidable offensive line, his ability to play make in the passing game will be crushed.

