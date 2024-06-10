Brian Baldinger sees big things for Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn in 2024

Jeremy Chinn looked like he was on the verge of stardom in 2020. The runner-up to Chase Young for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chinn finished with over 100 tackles as a rookie safety in Carolina.

While he also went over 100 tackles in 2021, injuries and multiple coaching changes ultimately impacted Chinn’s final two seasons with the Panthers.

Chinn’s size, athleticism, age and upside made him an intriguing player in free agency. While he had other opportunities, he chose the Washington Commanders after seeing what head coach Dan Quinn had done with players with similar skill sets. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chinn is expected to play a hybrid role in Washington’s defense. He could play in the box or at safety.

Former NFL player Brian Baldinger, who works for multiple media organizations such as Fox Sports, the NFL Network, and Audacy, sees big things for Chinn in Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt’s defense.

In an offseason version of “Baldy’s Breakdowns” on X, Baldinger offered the following analysis of Chinn:

.@Commanders @ChinnJeremy2 is a complete player and I expect to see 100+ tackles filling up the "stat sheet" as the season moves along ( thats 1 JC 😜) #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Fe5bN2pJPm — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 8, 2024

Chinn signed a one-year deal believing one year playing for the Commanders under Quinn and Whitt could make him worth much more in 2024 free agency.

Baldinger believes so, too.

