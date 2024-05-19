Brian Baldinger says Jets have best defensive line, could go eight deep

Without question, the New York Jets have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. One analyst is going all the way with how he would rank the unit.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger believes the Jets do in fact have the best defensive line in the league. He made that comment on a recent appearance on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long. He also is excited to see how deep the Jets can get with the group.

“I think they’re going to be eight deep, and I think they are going to play with the lead, something that they never did last year.”

The Jets could have a rotation this season featuring Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Haason Reddick, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald, Leki Fotu and Solomon Thomas. With how the Jets like to rotate the defensive front, all eight should have plenty of chances to make an impact this season.

“I think Jermaine’s on a good trajectory. I think Haason’s a big upgrade,” Baldinger said.

Even with losing Bryce Huff (10 sacks in 2023), the Jets brought in Reddick who has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons. There is a lot of potential with this group this season for the Jets. And if anyone knows about trench play, it’s Baldinger.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire