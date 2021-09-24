Brian Baldinger highlights ‘Something you never see in the NFL’ from Saints collapse vs. Panthers

John Sigler
·1 min read
Well that’s not ideal. Brian Baldinger is one of the most entertaining NFL analysts around the league’s media landscape, and his film breakdowns are usually a treat — except when the New Orleans Saints are on the receiving end of his criticism. But Baldinger was flabbergasted, bamboozled, and altogether floored by the Saints’ pass protection errors in Week 2’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

“So (the Panthers defense) just run the exact same blitz two plays in a row. Would they run it a third time?” Baldinger said, his voice carrying all the weight of a disappointed father. “They run the exact same blitz for the third time in a row. Phil Snow’s going ‘Well they ain’t stopped it the first two times, let’s run it again.'”

It was a perfect storm of problems for the Saints. Between starting a new center and a third-string right guard, losing their position coach for the week to COVID-19 protocols, and frankly facing off against a talented defensive front, they were bullied all afternoon. Jameis Winston and Sean Payton correctly diagnosed these miscommunications that should have been corrected in-game. Here’s hoping they perform better against the Patriots.

Gimme him: Which Patriots player would you want in black and gold?

