Brian Baldinger enamored by Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie’s AFC title game performance

Just call Kansas City Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie the Cincinnati Bengals killer. That’s what NFL analyst Brian Baldinger would have you believe after an impassioned offseason review of the Xs and Os from the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs traded up in the first round to select the Washington Huskies standout in the 2022 NFL draft. When the brightest lights of the season were on McDuffie, he showed up as you’d expect a first-round pick would.

In the AFC title game, for instance. McDuffie played in the slot for most of the game and made a massive impact at several different junctures. Whether it was crashing down to make a tackle on a ball carrier or breaking up passes intended for Bengals wideouts on critical downs and distances, he was making his presence felt all over the gridiron.

McDuffie had really hit his stride in the postseason after missing Week 2 through Week 7 with an injury. This was just the 13th NFL game he’d ever played and he locked things down for the majority of four quarters. Imagine what he’ll look like with a full season of experience under his belt.

If the Chiefs are to be successful in their Super Bowl title defense this season, they’re going to need McDuffie to continue to play like he did down the stretch. There’s even some room for improvement in Year 2, with McDuffie turning some of these pass breakups into interceptions.

