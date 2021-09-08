Brian Baldinger calls 49ers' Josh Norman addition 'good signing'

Baldinger believes Norman was 'good signing' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made a late addition to their secondary, signing veteran cornerback Josh Norman last week. Norman isn't the player he was in 2015 when he received All-Pro honors, but clearly, San Francisco believes he still has enough in the tank to be a significant contributor this season.

And it sounds like NFL Media's Brian Baldinger agrees.

Baldinger posted one of his video breakdowns on Twitter on Tuesday, and this one focused on Norman.

.@49ers @J_No24 is a solid signing by the #niners. He is a total #pro with the right approach to the game. Depth is critical and he can provide that. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TOAWDk7kbj — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 7, 2021

"He can play off," Baldinger said of Norman. "He can play on. He can play outside. He can play inside. Now, he played 450 snaps for Buffalo last year. He doesn't have to start, but he can. Come off the bench, and he's got juice -- he's always had a lot of juice, man.

"You want him on the practice field. You want him out there gameday. Josh Norman is a good signing. Nobody has enough depth at the cornerback position."

Norman figures to provide the 49ers with depth behind incumbent starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley in the immediate, but over time, it wouldn't be shocking if he worked his way into a starting spot. His positional flexibility should come in very handy for San Francisco, as should his nine years of NFL experience, providing the 49ers with yet another veteran mentor for rookie cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast