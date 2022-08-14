Brian Baldinger breaks down strong debut for Seahawks rookie OTs

The Seahawks may have finally gotten something right in the NFL draft.

Specifically, after years of failure evaluating offensive line prospects they may have landed two quality linemen in one class. Both left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas are getting rave reviews from their debut against the Steelers.

Here’s line guru Brian Baldinger breaking it down.

.@Seahawks are retooling their offensive line with 2 rookies at the OT position; @CharlesC_67 @XBigAbeX ( I think those are their handles) Cross & BigAbe looked good in their debut. Good looking Seahawks draft. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/6zDHdY2Axe — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2022

