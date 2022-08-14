Brian Baldinger breaks down strong debut for Seahawks rookie OTs

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks may have finally gotten something right in the NFL draft.

Specifically, after years of failure evaluating offensive line prospects they may have landed two quality linemen in one class. Both left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas are getting rave reviews from their debut against the Steelers.

Here’s line guru Brian Baldinger breaking it down.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

