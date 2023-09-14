Advertisement

Brian Baldinger breaks down Steve Avila, Puka Nacua and Rams defense in Week 1

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams made a statement in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, crushing their rivals on the road, 30-13. For a team relying heavily on its younger players, several of them stepped up: Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Russ Yeast and Tutu Atwell.

They all helped lift the Rams to a commanding victory in Seattle, which has begun to change the narrative about this team. NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger seems to be buying into the Rams a bit more after the season opener based on the three breakdowns he did this week.

Baldinger highlighted several lesser-known players on defense in one video, talked about the performance of Puka Nacua in another segment and praised the play of Steve Avila in a third. You can check out all three Baldy’s Breakdowns below, beginning with the supposed no-name defense that held Seattle to 12 second-half yards.

Rams defense

Steve Avila

Puka Nacua

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire