Brian Baldinger breaks down Steve Avila, Puka Nacua and Rams defense in Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams made a statement in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, crushing their rivals on the road, 30-13. For a team relying heavily on its younger players, several of them stepped up: Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Russ Yeast and Tutu Atwell.

They all helped lift the Rams to a commanding victory in Seattle, which has begun to change the narrative about this team. NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger seems to be buying into the Rams a bit more after the season opener based on the three breakdowns he did this week.

Baldinger highlighted several lesser-known players on defense in one video, talked about the performance of Puka Nacua in another segment and praised the play of Steve Avila in a third. You can check out all three Baldy’s Breakdowns below, beginning with the supposed no-name defense that held Seattle to 12 second-half yards.

Rams defense

.@RamsNFL @AaronDonald97 @AndrewSiciliano @AndrewWhitworth I challenge any analyst to tell me who are all the new faces and new numbers with the Rams. Pretty sure @Seahawks know after being whipped Sunday. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/s5znXFkx99 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 13, 2023

Steve Avila

.@RamsNFL rebuilt their OL behind #1 pick #73 Avila. Stafford went to the House of 12 and wasn’t sacked….Say Whaaaaaat??? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/cJO7XTUN7m — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 13, 2023

Puka Nacua

