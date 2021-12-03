Brian Baldinger breaks down Stefon Diggs’ Thanksgiving feast (video)

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger is back this week highlighting the intense matchup Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Thanksgiving in Week 12.

Of course, the two already had some history with Lattimore whiffing on a tackle that led to one of the greatest moments in NFL history while Diggs was with the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs didn’t sprint fifty yards down the sideline this time but he did beat Lattimore for a touchdown with some fancy footwork at the goal line.

The All-Pro wide receiver finished his night with seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen targeted him nine times.

In breaking down the film, Baldinger called it a “must-watch matchup” between Diggs and Lattimore.

Check out Baldinger’s breakdown below:

In Week 13, Diggs will have an equally tough matchup against one of the best up-and-coming corners in the league in J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots Patriots. Diggs will have to be at the top of his game again to help the Bills secure the victory over the division-leading Pats.

Related