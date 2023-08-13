Brian Baldinger breaks down Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s preseason debut

The Seattle Seahawks took the field for the first time on Thursday night for their preseason opener. Seattle claimed their first win of the 2023 season with a 24-13 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Ultimately, the game was meaningless. But what is important is the debut of certain players for the Seahawks – such as rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had his first action in a Seattle uniform.

Below, Brian Baldinger broke down the first tape of JSN in the NFL.

.@Seahawks @jaxon_smith1 saw a dozen plays last night; but it’s a glimpse into his role this season with the other studs at WR. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/pOzYc2aZ7Q — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 11, 2023

