Brian Baldinger breaks down Bears rookie LB Jack Sanborn’s impressive preseason

Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn has been one of the standouts of the preseason, where he certainly appears on track to make the 53-man roster.

Sanborn’s preseason debut was an impressive one, where he showed off his instincts and intensity that still has many wondering how this guy went undrafted. He was all over the field, both on defense and special teams. On defense, he totaled five tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, and one pass breakup. He added two tackles on special teams.

Sanborn also recorded two takeaways — an interception and a fumble recovery — in the third quarter that helped jump-start the Bears’ second-half comeback against the Chiefs.

While Sanborn’s follow-up performance against the Seahawks wasn’t as flashy, he continued to show why he’s earned playing time. Sanborn totaled 7 tackles against Seattle, which was tied for the team-high.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger — known for his informative breakdowns — highlighted Sanborn’s performance in the first two preseason games. And Baldinger couldn’t help but gush over the former Wisconsin Badger.

.@ChicagoBears #JackSanborn keeps showing up playing almost 90 snaps in 2 preseason games. NEWSFLASH!! If you are need of Lbers pay a visit to Madison @BadgerFootball #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/q4uQNvLQqJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 23, 2022

Baldinger didn’t pretend to know what the Bears are thinking in regards to Sanborn. But he did acknowledge that Matt Eberflus knows what a good linebacker looks like.

“Sanborn is going to make this football team,” Baldinger predicted.

The Bears wrap the preseason against the Browns on Saturday, where Sanborn will get one more chance to remind Chicago why he deserves to make the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire