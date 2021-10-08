Brian Baldinger breaks down how Aaron Donald disrupted the Seahawks offense

All things considered, the Seahawks offensive line did a pretty decent job of containing the Rams’ superstar DT Aaron Donald last night. There’s only so much you can do against the best football player on the planet, though.

Despite a solid effort blocking against him, Donald managed to post seven tackles (two for a loss), a sack and three quarterback hits – including one that put Russell Wilson on the sideline in the fourth quarter. Watch NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down how Donald was able to disrupt Seattle’s offense last night.

.@RamsNFL @AaronDonald97 made one play after another last night as the defensive front did their job and #Rams get back on track. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/aHtbJ2F6rH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 8, 2021

The Rams are now 10-5 against the Seahawks in the regular season since Donald came into the NFL. He has posted 14 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and a completely insane 40 quarterback hits in those games.

