Brian Baldinger breaks down how Aaron Donald disrupted the Seahawks offense

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
All things considered, the Seahawks offensive line did a pretty decent job of containing the Rams’ superstar DT Aaron Donald last night. There’s only so much you can do against the best football player on the planet, though.

Despite a solid effort blocking against him, Donald managed to post seven tackles (two for a loss), a sack and three quarterback hits – including one that put Russell Wilson on the sideline in the fourth quarter. Watch NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down how Donald was able to disrupt Seattle’s offense last night.

The Rams are now 10-5 against the Seahawks in the regular season since Donald came into the NFL. He has posted 14 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and a completely insane 40 quarterback hits in those games.

