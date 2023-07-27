Brian Baldinger is a big fan of Denzel Ward

Training camp is officially underway for all 32 teams in the NFL and NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger has released his cornerback rankings. Last year’s defensive rookie of the year Sauce Gardner takes the top spot with a member of the Cleveland Browns coming in at fifth on the list in Denzel Ward.

“The 5-11, 190-pound Ward also plays bigger than his size and should be the focal point of one of the best secondaries in the NFL this fall. He’s sticky, feisty and understands route combinations very well. Ward seems to play his best the closer offenses get to the end zone, thanks to his quick footwork.”

The other corners in front of Ward are the Bronco’s Patrick Surtain, the Saints’ Marshawn Lattimore, and the Dolphins’ Xavien Howard.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire