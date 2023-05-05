Brian Baldinger approves of Chiefs’ signing of Charles Omenihu in free agency

Few analysts understand the Xs and Os of the modern NFL better than Brian Baldinger, who took some time on Thursday to look at last year’s film from Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu.

Omenihu, who signed with Kansas City earlier this year, was among the most coveted pass rushers available in free agency. He should be a dominant force on the Chiefs’ defensive front for the next two seasons and his impact could be felt immediately in Kansas City. Baldinger noted the explosiveness that Omenihu brings to the pass rush as a major factor in his projection for 2023, and broke down the veteran lineman’s tape from a game against the Seahawks last season.

.@Chiefs @charless_94 was a great signing by the Chiefs in FA. Everyone who goes to @49ers on the DL gets better by the way they get trained . Looking for big production this year. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/I3gsOGBbim — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) May 4, 2023

In response to Baldinger’s analysis, Omenihu took to Twitter to let the former NFL offensive lineman know that he approved of the way his tape was reviewed.

More Glory all facts. https://t.co/eIV6MxEx2Y — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) May 4, 2023

If Kansas City can get the kind of production out of Omenihu that the San Francisco 49ers managed to, the Chiefs’ defense should be a much-improved unit as the team looks to defend their Super Bowl title next season.

The raw power that Omenihu brings to the table will be a boon for the team’s pass rush, which was already among the league’s best last year. With some time to acclimate to Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, Kansas City could see him blossom into a player who can produce double-digit sack numbers in short order.

