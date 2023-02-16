Brian Baldinger: 2023 NFL Draft has a 'very strong' tight end group
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger looks at NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks' 'very strong' group of tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger looks at NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks' 'very strong' group of tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
“Really happy for our guys’ collective toughness,” Bulldogs coach Justin Hutson said. “Now for our collective execution ...”
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Whispers that the Bears might trade Justin Fields were always going to come out once the pre-draft process started ramping up. It just means Ryan Poles is playing the game.
It might sound like a fantasy, but here's how the Eagles can pull off a dream offseason that includes paying Hurts and keeping 2 top DBs.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.
Who will the Colts draft first this year? If you ask national media outlets, taking a quarterback is obvious. But which one is the question.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books. That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. [more]
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to think Joe Montana was the GOAT. But after watching Tom Brady's amazing career unfold, he's changed his mind. Sanders recently revealed why he switched.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Badgers fans are well acquainted with Leo Chenal's rare athleticism; at the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, he showed it off to a broader audience.
The WM Phoenix Open streaker's attire gained enough attention for him to be bailed out.