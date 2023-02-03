Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens

Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys confirmed this week that head coach Mike McCarthy will call the offensive plays. Angelichio was the Packers’ tight ends coach during McCarthy’s final three seasons in Green Bay.

Angelichio previously interviewed with the Ravens and Fowler adds that he is set for a second interview in Baltimore as well. Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, and University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken are also in the running for that job.

