Brian Allen reveals he played through partially torn UCL for half the 2021 season

Brian Allen has dealt with a number of injuries in his short time as an NFL starter. He missed half the 2019 season with a knee injury, which subsequently caused him to lose his starting spot in 2020 to Austin Blythe.

He returned as the Rams’ center last season but it wasn’t an injury-free campaign for him. He played just one snap against the Jaguars and missed the following week due to an MCL sprain, and he left the Rams’ Week 16 game against the Vikings after just 18 plays because of another knee injury.

What we didn’t know is that Allen played through a torn UCL in his elbow for more than half the season. He revealed on Thursday that he suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Titans, though he didn’t miss a snap.

“On the third or fourth play of the Titans game, I partially tore my UCL in my elbow, which is like Tommy John, and nothing that needed surgery or anything like that,” he said. “But it was a minor tear that was kind of aggravating. But it’s the NFL. Everyone’s hurt and dealing with something. I think Tennessee was Week 8 or 9 so that was the first time in the season I was facing adversity with my body. Just one of those things that’s annoying – kind of annoying to have to snap with a brace with your arm locked out and things like that, but you figure it out and get through it and the situation is the situation. Just keep getting it stronger. It stopped bothering me probably around the middle of the playoffs. Felt good. I think I took the brace off like Week 15 or 16 maybe, so I wore it for a while.”

Allen’s elbow doesn’t seem to be an issue or hindrance now, seeing as he shed the brace late in the year and he said it felt good in the middle of the playoffs. He’ll be back as the Rams’ starting center next season after signing a three-year extension, a hard-earned deal for the former third-round pick who has faced plenty of adversity in his brief NFL career thus far.