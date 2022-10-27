Brian Allen perfectly describes how it felt watching Rams’ O-line struggle with injuries

The Rams have only played six games this season but eight offensive linemen have already started at least one game. That’s strictly because of the injuries the team has suffered along the offensive line, with four of their five starters from Week 1 getting hurt at some point this season.

Brian Allen is among them, missing the last five games with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. He’s returning this week against the 49ers, taking back his place as the starting center – a spot where two other players have started in his absence.

Allen spoke with reporters on Wednesday and perfectly described how painful it was to watch the Rams’ O-line get ravaged by injuries, comparing it to watching a brother get beat up and not being able to do anything about it.

Rams C Brian Allen on what it was like to watch the O-line struggle through injuries: "It’s like watching your brother get beat up and you can’t get in there for the sucker punch." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 26, 2022

Along with Allen, Coleman Shelton, David Edwards, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and now Joe Noteboom have all missed time with injuries. Logan Bruss also tore his ACL before the season even began.

Anchrum, Noteboom and Bruss are all out for the year, but Shelton and Edwards could return at some point down the line. Shelton’s timetable was 4-6 weeks after getting hurt in Week 4, so he has some time to go. Edwards suffered two concussions and it’s unclear when he’ll be back.

In Week 8 against the 49ers, it could be Alaric Jackson, Bobby Evans, Allen, Oday Aboushi and Rob Havenstein starting up front.

