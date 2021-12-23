Brian Allen, Leonard Floyd among Rams’ four Pro Bowl alternates

The Los Angeles Rams boast a star-studded roster, one that’s headlined by Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey. All three of them are headed to the Pro Bowl, along with kicker Matt Gay.

They’re not the only ones who could wind up playing in the game in February, though. Four other players were named alternates on the NFC roster and could get a call to play in the Pro Bowl when others drop out.

The Rams’ four alternates are Matthew Stafford, Brian Allen, Andrew Whitworth and Leonard Floyd. Stafford and Whitworth aren’t surprises and were deserving of making the team anyway, but Allen and Floyd are deserving selections as alternates, too.

Allen struggled as a starter in 2019 before injuring his knee and backing up Austin Blythe in 2020, but he’s become a critical part of the offensive line. Floyd has also become a stud with the Rams the last two years, recording nine sacks in 14 games this season to go along with six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.