Brian Allen Earns National Assistant Coach of the Year Honors for Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Missouri Southern’s Brian Allen was named the National Assistant Coach of the Year for the men’s side.

Allen helped coach a team that finished a program best, 4th at the 2024 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Of the 42 team points that the Lions scored, 36 of them came from the Lion throwers.

Allen coached a National Champion in Peyton Barton who won the national title in the Men’s Hammer Throw.

He also coached a few All-Americans in Cedric Pearson, Gabe Ford and Brendan Rozier.

