Brian Allen is day-to-day with MCL sprain

Rams center Brian Allen sprained a medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“We’ll just kind of take it a day at a time with him,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “Definitely, that’s good news.”

The Rams are not ruling out Allen for Monday Night Football against the Cardinals. They will, however, be “smart” with him this week during practice.

Allen injured his knee on the team’s first offensive snap and didn’t return. Coleman Shelton replaced him.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get Brian back, but I certainly have a whole lot confidence in Coleman if he’s got to go this week,” McVay said.

Cornerback Robert Rochell came out of the game with a rib injury.

