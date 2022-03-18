Brian Allen’s contract is actually for $18M, comes with $1.8M cap hit in 2022

Brian Allen will be back as the Los Angeles Rams’ starting center next season after agreeing to a three-year deal. We didn’t yet know the details of his contract, such as his cap hits or guaranteed money, but those numbers were reported on Thursday night and unsurprisingly, it’s a modest deal that’s more than affordable for the Rams.

In fact, it’s even cheaper than first reported. According to Over The Cap and Spotrac, Allen’s contract is for three years and a total of $18 million, not $24 million as it was initially reported to be worth.

Additionally, Allen has a very low cap hit in 2022 at just $1.8 million, and like Joseph Noteboom, he has two void years in 2025 and 2026 after the contract expires. He gets $10 million in practical guarantees, with $6 million of that being fully guaranteed at signing.

Here’s a full breakdown, per Spotrac.

Brian Allen’s #Rams Contract

– 3 years, $18M

– $6M fully guaranteed

– 2 void years for cap purposes

– 2 years, $11M practical Cap Hits

2022: $1.8M

2023: $6.8M

2024: $7.8M

2022: $1.8M

2023: $6.8M

2024: $7.8M

2025: $1.6M (dead)

It’s surprising to see the initial reports be so far off from the actual terms of the contract, but the actual terms of the deal make it much more team-friendly for the Rams. Allen is making $6 million per year instead of the reported $8 million annually, and his cap hits never exceed $8 million.

At $6 million per year, Allen is only 13th among all centers in annual salary, making him a bargain if he continues to play the way he did last season.

