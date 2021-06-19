Bria Holmes with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/18/2021
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/18/2021
The Clippers rallied from 25 down to shock the Jazz in Game 6 and advance to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
A 25-point comeback.
Sam Presti wins again.
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
The Warriors need luck in regards to getting the fourth selection, and then they need this player to be available ...
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
As is normally the case when an All-Star is involved, some have started proposing Kemba Walker deals to the Los Angeles Lakers.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.
The former Boston shooting guard could perhaps have his eye on the vacancy with the team he won a title with as a player in 1986.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says Ben Simmons is stopping the Philadelphia 76ers from winning a championship.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
John Collins put one of the best defenders in the NBA on a poster and Draymond loved it.
Al Horford is back in Boston after the Celtics acquired him in a trade with the Thunder, and he seems pretty happy with the move, judging by his Instagram page.
Former Seminole star Terance Mann captures country's attention with brilliant NBA playoff performance.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry tweets out love for brother Seth Curry.
The Los Angeles Clippers came back from 25 points down to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.