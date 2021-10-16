Bria Hartley with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bria Hartley (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 10/15/2021
Bria Hartley (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 10/15/2021
D.J. Augustin (Houston Rockets) with a 3-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 10/15/2021
The S&P 500 rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday as we continue to reach towards the 4500 level.
Steph Curry gave the sellout crowd at Chase Center a jolt of joy in the Warriors' preseason finale.
Just a day after signing him, the Hornets have waived LiAngelo.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Details of Ben Simmons' meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers have been revealed.
Last season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said they weren't chasing wins.
As Taurasi mixed some English words - "overtime," for example - into her answer, Griner would nod her head knowingly and jokingly offer a translation.
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
The New York Knicks have agreed with former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic on a two-way contract.
Grading the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason.
Kik Hernandez set an MLB playoff record with another outstanding performance in Friday night's ALCS Game 1.
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
The lasting image of Ben Simmons' 76ers tenure: Passing up an open dunk late in Philadelphia's Game 7 loss to the Hawks last season.
Hopefully, the missed calls don't have a decisive impact on the game's outcome.
Vita Vea can shed blockers but apparently not his jersey
The unbeaten Cardinals traded for veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Do the Rams need to make some deals to keep up with the NFC West leaders?
No lies here.
The team inches closer to its 2021-22 regular-season roster.